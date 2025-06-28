There's something genuinely attractive about Joseph Kosinski's latest film 'F1: The Movie' starring Brad Pitt. And it is not the well-furnished, million-dollar tracks and the top racing car brands in the film alone, but the enthusiastic storytelling style that celebrates the spirit of what Formula 1 is to the world.

The movie has the ingredients of an underdog story, a familiar thread explored in most sporting tales. But despite the familiarity, the film does not feel predictable till the end. In a way, 'F1' also bears resemblance to the film director Kosinski's previously celebrated work 'Top Gun Maverick' where we see a veteran of 30 years of experience getting to taste the glory he once hoped for.

In 'F1', Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) is unexpectedly pulled back to the world of professional racing by his close friend and former fellow racer Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) who now owns the APXGP F1 team. The storyline by Ehren Kruger does not only explore Sonny's journey as he returns to the professional race, but is also invested in the journeys of the team of APX as they struggle to rise from the ashes to compete alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton in Grand Prixes.

The film, which is built on several adrenaline rush moments, softens a bit at some points, to make way for emotions that are part and parcel of every sportsman's journey. In the 2019 film 'Ford Vs Ferrari' by James Mangold, the makers take us through the tensions between the engineers and drivers as Ford engineers try to build a car that can compete against the world's dominant car Ferrari. In 'F1', we get a taste of competition among the drivers of the same team instead--Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) who is APX top driver and is unwilling to accept the much older Sonny, as he arrives with a smug attitude and an experience that seems to be far richer than anyone on the tracks.

The visuals by Claudio Miranda who worked in several acclaimed films give us some of the finest motorsport experiences on screen, while the computer graphics keep you glued to the seat as you watch the movie through the eyes of the protagonist with your heart in the mouth.

That is how real Joseph and Claudio keep 'F1', and it is impressive to know that most of the scenes were shot during the real F1 races.

Even the most passive watcher may develop an interest in the motorsport after watching 'F1', but may come out, still clueless about how the F1 organisers, known for their stringent rules, would be lenient with some reckless and deceptive moves by Sonny. This is where 'F1' flounders as the makers seem to have taken some liberty in showcasing the game in their bid to provide a film that is more focused on adrenaline rushes. The soundtrack by the celebrated musician Hans Zimmer is in harmony with the film, quickening its pace when needed while slowing down when it needs you to soak in the emotions.

Brad Pitt with his quiet charm and looks captivates as Sonny in an age-appropriate role. His bromance with Ruben Cervantes, played by an equally charming Javier adds depth to the film. The female leads Kerry Condon as the first female tech engineer in motorsports and Sarah Niles as Joshua Pearce's mother add to the balance, with Krasinski celebrating their contribution to the world of motorsports.

'F1' is fun while it lasts, and Kosinski makes sure it is a treat for motorsport enthusiasts, adding cameos of at least 14 real-life Formula One drivers in the film.