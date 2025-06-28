Vismaya Mohanlal’s recent Instagram post has caught the attention of fans for a moving reason; her striking resemblance to her grandmother, Shanthakumari.

In the post, Vismaya shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of glasses and with her hair neatly tied back. Alongside the picture, she wrote, 'These glasses make me look like my grandma'. The simple caption quickly sparked a wave of responses from followers who couldn’t help but agree.

The resemblance, especially with the glasses, similar to those worn by her grandmother, was so uncanny that many fans remarked she looked like a perfect replica of Shanthakumari. Some also pointed out how closely she resembles her mother, Suchitra Mohanlal.

Vismaya’s grandmother, Shanthakumari, is currently living in Kochi and is coping with age-related health issues. The post not only brought smiles to fans but also offered a touching glimpse into Vismaya’s bond with her family.