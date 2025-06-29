Malayalam actor and radio host Nyla Usha is turning heads online after sharing a set of glamorous photographs that quickly went viral. Known as much for her smooth voice on air as for her screen presence, Nyla posted the images on Instagram with the caption, “Somewhere between coffee n conversation.” The shots, taken by her close friend Pushpa Mathew, show the star in a deep neck gown enjoying a relaxed meal.

In addition to the main set, Nyla uploaded a few extra frames highlighting a casual look: minimal makeup paired with oversized sunglasses. Those sunglass shots instantly became favourites among followers. One user called them “perfect glasses,” while others flooded the comments section with praise. Within hours the post had racked up thousands of likes, proving the actor’s enduring popularity.

Celebrities joined the wave of appreciation. Actor Anna Ben simply wrote “Gorgeous,” and fans echoed the sentiment with remarks such as “Nice,” “Beautiful,” and “You’re ageing like Mammukka,” a nod to veteran superstar Mammootty’s timeless style.

Nyla Usha first stepped into Malayalam cinema with the 2013 film ‘Kunjananthante Kada’ and has since built a reputation for balancing film roles with a thriving radio career. She has appeared in a range of projects that showcase her versatility, from comedy to drama. Her most recent screen credit is ‘Empuraan’, the eagerly awaited sequel in the ‘Lucifer’ franchise.