'Squid Games' Season 3 released on Netflix last week and has been receiving mixed reviews since then. Now, the makers have been criticised for showcasing a pregnancy scene involving character Jun-hee or Player 222 (Jo Yu-ri), unrealistically.

Jun-hee, who was introduced in Season 2 of the series as Lee Myung-gi's (Player 333) girlfriend, is heavily pregnant in Season 3. The makers had released a trailer of the pregnancy scene, but it soon invited backlash after the series started streaming on Netflix. According to netizens, the makers could have opted for several different ways to showcase the delivery sequence, but instead wrote a scene where the player gives birth to a baby effortlessly. "There is no mess. I had been expecting a placenta at least. She was on a speed run," wrote some of the users on Reddit and X. Others maintained that it was impractical for the writers to think that a newborn baby could survive the near-fatal situations just by being fed once in day.

A couple of Squid Games' fans were also disappointed with the way the series treated the female characters, with many calling the show misogynistic. Others were unhappy with how some of the players were killed in the show, while a few criticised the show's unrealistic pro-life message.