In Malayalam cinema, Mammootty remains one of the few stars who continues to prove that age is just a number. It’s not just his films that command attention — even a single photo or video of the actor is enough to set social media buzzing.

One such image is now doing the rounds online. Dressed in a light green shirt and white pants, Mammootty is seen casually glancing at his phone — effortlessly stylish, as always. The photo, clicked by Nasir Mohammed, was shared online and also tags the actor’s PRO, Robert Kuriakose.

Soon after the picture surfaced, fans poured into the comments section. ‘Mammukka’s new look is fire!’, ‘He’s back in style, bro!’ — the admiration kept coming. One fan summed it up best with a nostalgic shoutout:

‘There’s never been a wait like this, kids… Mammookka is making a comeback — and what a grand return it’s going to be!’