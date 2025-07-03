Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has officially entered Indian mythology, and fans are losing their minds. The first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited epic ‘Ramayana’ dropped on Thursday, but it wasn’t just the sweeping visuals or star-studded cast that grabbed attention. It was the score. And yes, that name in the credits.

Hans Zimmer, known for unforgettable scores in films like ‘Interstellar’, ‘Inception’, and ‘The Lion King’ is composing alongside India’s own maestro AR Rahman. It’s a collaboration no one saw coming, but everyone is now obsessed with.

The announcement sparked a wave of excitement on X (formerly Twitter), where fans were quick to react. “Omg Hans Zimmer!!! Take my money already…” wrote one user. Another said, “Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are a much-needed combination.” For many, it felt like the project just levelled up.

“Still in a trance from Zimmer’s F1 score, I’m even more ecstatic — it feels surreal to see him on board for this magnum opus,” a fan wrote. Another added, “AI translation tech, IMAX cinematography, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer? This one is aiming real high. Finally, an Indian epic on a global scale.”

With Zimmer now part of ‘Ramayana’, the film isn’t just promising a cinematic spectacle — it's making a serious play for global attention. And if the teaser is anything to go by, the stars (and sounds) are indeed aligning.