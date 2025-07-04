The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Kaalidhar Laapata (Hindi)

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, the story follows an elderly man who overhears his family discussing plans to abandon him. Quietly, and with a sense of quiet dignity, he decides to leave home before they can act.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this isn’t a story about defeat — it’s about reclaiming life. He sets out on a journey across the country, determined to finally check off everything on his long-forgotten bucket list. With each stop, he rediscovers parts of himself that had been buried under years of routine and neglect.

Streaming on ZEE5 from July 4.

Uppu Kappurambu (Telugu)

Keerthy Suresh and Suhas come together for a quirky village comedy in 'Uppu Kappurambu', a Telugu satire that blends humour with subtle social messaging. Directed by Ani IV Sasi, the film takes viewers to the fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram, set in the heart of the 1990s. The story follows the residents of this small South Indian village as they navigate an oddly specific problem — a growing crisis involving the local burial grounds. While rooted in a serious issue, the film chooses to explore it through eccentric characters, clever writing, and moments of laugh-out-loud absurdity.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Wife (Tamil)

Good Wife is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed drama The Good Wife. Starring Priyamani in the lead, the upcoming courtroom series explores the emotional and legal complexities faced by Tarunika, a former lawyer who had set aside her career to become a full-time homemaker.

Her seemingly stable life is thrown into chaos when her husband becomes entangled in a high-profile scandal. Forced to step back into the courtroom, Tarunika must navigate the legal world she left behind while confronting betrayal, public scrutiny, and her own rediscovered ambition.

Streaming on JioHotstar from July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thug Life (Tamil)

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, dives deep into the raw and unforgiving world of organised crime. At its core is Rangaraaya Sakthivel — a dreaded gang leader who rules the underworld with an iron grip. In the midst of a raging gang war, Sakthivel saves a young boy named Amaran and raises him as his own, forging an unbreakable bond.

Years go by, but everything unravels when Sakthivel is ambushed in a near-fatal attack. Disappearing from the scene and presumed dead, he begins to piece together the betrayal, and a haunting question rises to the surface: did Amaran, the son he once rescued, turn against him?

What follows is a tense and emotional ride through vengeance, shifting loyalties, and the deep scars left by power and ambition. Thug Life is not just a crime drama — it’s a story about trust, blood ties, and what happens when the lines between family and foe begin to blur.

Streaming on Netflix from July 3.