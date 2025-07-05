Mohanlal fondly looked back on his early days with director Sibi Malayil during the 40th anniversary celebrations of 'Mutharamkunnu P.O.', Sibi’s directorial debut. At the event, Mohanlal shared a lighthearted memory from his very first audition.

“When I attended my first audition, the person who gave me the lowest marks was Sibi Malayil,” Mohanlal said with a smile. “Two out of a hundred. But later, that number ‘two’ became incredibly significant in my life. It was through his films that I went on to win two National Awards.”

He went on to add, “I’ve known Sibi for over 45 years. When I first went to Navodaya for an audition, Sibi was one of the people present. I later found out he was the one who gave me the lowest score — just two marks. In hindsight, that was probably the best score I ever received. That number became a turning point. Through his films, I won two National Awards. Over my 47-year career, I’ve worked with Sibi on around 13 films. Some of the best roles I’ve ever played — the ones I’m most proud of — came from Sibi Malayil. Every character in his films has a certain depth and charm.”

Mohanlal also spoke about their collaboration on 'His Highness Abdullah'. “At a time when songs were slowly disappearing from Malayalam cinema, we did 'His Highness Abdullah'. Films like 'Abdullah', 'Bharatham', and 'Kamaladalam' helped bring Malayalam film music back into prominence. In 'Kamaladalam', I played a dance teacher. I kept asking Sibi how I was supposed to pull off such a role. I told him I could only do what I was taught — how could I act as a dance master? But Sibi believed I could.

“I even tried to get out of it by telling him I was already working on 'Rajashilpi' at the time, and that character had a long beard. I told Sibi it would be difficult to constantly change my look. He replied, ‘Then just grow a beard. A dance teacher with a beard is fine.’ Apparently, that’s how it is in his hometown. That’s how he embraced the challenge — with full confidence.”

Sibi Malayil, in turn, shared his side of the story with a laugh. “Before Lal even started acting in films, I was the one who tried to push him out. I gave him two marks thinking, ‘He doesn’t belong here.’ I was trying to let him go politely. But in Mukesh’s words — ‘It didn’t work.’”

On a more emotional note, Sibi concluded, “It gives me immense joy that I could offer meaningful characters to such an extraordinary talent — someone who has stood tall for over 45 years, not just in Malayalam cinema, but across Indian and world cinema.”