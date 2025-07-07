Viral musician Hanan Shaah has joined the sets of Antony Varghese's upcoming film 'Kaattalan'. The makers shared a poster introducing him as one of the characters in the movie. Hailing from Malappuram, Hanan Sha captured listeners' hearts with hit tracks like 'Chirapunji' and 'Kasavinal', amassing over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Known for his widely shared covers and music videos on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, Hanan gained attention with the cover song 'Parayathe Ariyathe' in 2022, followed by a string of hits including 'Insanile', 'Haniya', 'O Kinnakaalam', 'Ajjappamada', and 'Alappuzha Mullakal'.

'Kaattalan' is directed by debutant Paul George and bankrolled by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, the banner behind the commercially-hit film 'Marco'. 'Kaattalan' features Antony Varghese Pepe and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles along with pan-Indian actors Sunil and Kabir Duhan Singh. Jagadish, Siddique, and rapper Baby Jean are also part of the film

International stunt choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, known for his action work in 'Ong-Bak 2', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Jawan', 'Baaghi', and 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part I', will be orchestrating the action sequences in 'Kaattalan'. The film is designed as a pan-Indian mass action thriller, with music by acclaimed Kannada composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, marking his next major outing after 'Kantara Chapter 2'.

The dialogues are penned by Unni R, making a much-awaited return. The cinematography is by Renadive, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and audiography by M R Rajakrishnan. Production design: Sunil Das, creative producer: Dipil Dev, production controller: Deepak Parameswaran, sound design: Kishan, costume: Dhanya Balakrishnan, makeup: Ronex Xavier, stills: Amal C. Sadar, choreography: Sherif, VFX: 3DS, digital marketing: Obscure Entertainments, PRO: Athira Diljith.