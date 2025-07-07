Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta had a quiet, emotional surprise to share — their daughter now has a name, thanks to none other than Aamir Khan.

The actor and the Olympic badminton player revealed on social media that Aamir personally flew down to Hyderabad to name their baby girl, Mira. The couple posted warm, candid pictures from the visit, capturing what looks like an intimate family moment with Aamir cradling the newborn.

Jwala, sharing a photo of all five — Aamir, Vishnu, herself, her stepson Aryan, and little Mira — wrote, “Our Mira! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you, Aamir! We love you. PS: Thank you for the beautiful name!!!”

Vishnu, too, posted from the same day, writing: “Introducing our MIRA… A big hug to Aamir Khan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby.”

Aamir, who’s known to keep a low profile, made no official statement, but fans were quick to flood the comments with heart emojis and warm wishes for the family.

Vishnu and Jwala got married in 2021 in a small, private ceremony in Hyderabad after dating for two years. While the couple has mostly kept their personal life out of the spotlight, this moment — and gesture — feels quietly special.