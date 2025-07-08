Actor Anna Reshma Rajan, popularly known as Lichy, has shared exciting new updates from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’, the much-anticipated sequel starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson. The shoot is currently underway in Chennai, and Lichy took to Instagram to share a photo featuring herself alongside actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kottayam Nazeer, and Sunil Sugatha, who have also joined the Chennai schedule.

Before heading to Chennai, the team had completed the Kozhikode leg of the shoot in May. This was one of the primary shooting locations in Kerala. Prior to that, Rajinikanth had wrapped up an extended schedule in Attappadi, Palakkad. The first phase of filming began back in March, and the current Chennai schedule marks the start of the third phase of production.

Music for ‘Jailer 2’ will once again be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also scored the original film. Along with returning cast members from ‘Jailer’, several new names have joined the sequel. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are expected to reprise or return in prominent roles, while Telugu superstar Balakrishna is the newest addition to the ensemble. Interestingly, Suraj Venjaramoodu is said to be playing the villain this time around.

‘Jailer’, which released in 2023, was a massive success at the global box office, grossing over ₹600 crore worldwide. The film also received praise for Vinayakan’s gripping performance as the antagonist, cementing its place as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.