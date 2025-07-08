Actor Unni Mukundan revealed that his official Instagram account had been hacked. In a post shared on Facebook, the actor informed fans that his page had been compromised and warned that any new posts or activities on the account were not being made by him. He urged his followers to stay cautious and avoid engaging with any suspicious content that might surface through the hacked page.

The actor specifically requested that people refrain from clicking on unfamiliar links or sharing any personal information via messages or posts that may originate from the account. Stressing the seriousness of the situation, Unni assured that he and his team were actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In addition to his personal profile, the Instagram page of his production house, Unni Mukundan Films, was also targeted in the hacking incident. The actor mentioned that further updates would be shared soon as the recovery process progresses.

Unni Mukundan's official Instagram handle is 'iamunnimukundan', a verified page that has a following of 2.9 million. His most recent film, 'Get Set Baby', was released earlier this year.