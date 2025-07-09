Filmmaker Aisha Sulthana has officially announced her marriage to Harshit Saini, former deputy collector of the Andrott and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep. Aisha said she had planned to let everyone know by hosting a grand wedding reception in December, but were forced to reveal the news after someone leaked it on WhatsApp.

Harshit Saini was the deputy collector at the Andrott and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep. In a candid interview with Manorama News, Aisha Sulthana said that Harshit too was interested in working for the betterment of Lakshadweep and she decided to marry him as she felt it would be nice to marry someone who shared her ideals.

“We had already registered our marriage. My mother is going for umrah in December. So, both our families had decided to host a grand wedding reception in December after she returns. We had kept our registered marriage a secret until now. But, someone leaked it on WhatsApp groups,” said Aisha.

Aisha and Harshit met in Lakshadweep when the latter was appointed as the deputy collector at Andrott and Agatti islands. Aisha was drawn to Harshit's commitment to the people of Lakshadweep. “It didn’t take long for our friendship to bloom into love. Neither of us confessed our love to each other by saying the words ‘I love you’. We just knew we were in love and wanted to do the same things. This compatibility is what led to marriage. We registered our marriage here. He was attending an official event and rushed to register the marriage. After the wedding, I returned home. We were allotted a slot at noon for the registration. His staff had ensured our papers were in order. We left our separate ways after signing the register,” noted Aisha.

Aisha revealed that she had plans to direct a movie called 124 A. “Section 124 A is related to sedition. I had announced the title of my next movie as 124 A. But after seeing what they did to films like 'Empuraan' and 'JSK,' I have temporarily kept that movie aside,” says Aisha.

Aisha Sulthana, the first female filmmaker from Lakshadweep, had faced sedition charges for her remarks against the then Union Territory’s administrator Praful K Patel.