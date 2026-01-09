It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (Hindi)

After charting the tense political manoeuvring that preceded India’s independence in its first season, Nikkhil Advani’s Freedom at Midnight shifts gears in Season 2. The new chapter delves into the turbulent period immediately after independence, capturing the uncertainty and upheaval of those defining months. Adapted from the celebrated work by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, the historical drama features Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Chawla, and Chirag Vohra in key roles.

Streaming on SonyLIV from January 9.

Balti (Malayalam)

Shane Nigam stars as Udhayan, a Kabaddi prodigy whose sharp instincts on the court have earned him the moniker “Balti Star.” Shanthanu Bhagyaraj plays Kumar, Udhayan’s closest friend, and along with two others, they form a tightly bonded group of young men driven by confidence, loyalty, and fearless ambition. United by friendship and bravado, the four are ready to take on any challenge that comes their way.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 9.

De De Pyaar De 2 (Hindi)

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles in this romantic comedy sequel, which brings the story back home to India. As Ashish and Ayesha navigate their relationship, they find themselves entangled in even more complicated family dynamics, attempting to charm her liberal Punjabi family. The journey unfolds with plenty of humour, warmth, and emotional beats.

Streaming on Netflix from January 9.

Mask (Tamil)

'Mask' revolves around Velu (Kavin), a private detective who chases paycheques more than principles and believes he can keep his conscience at arm’s length. That illusion shatters when a dangerous assignment pulls him into a murky world of masked criminals and powerful figures operating under the cover of philanthropy. As the case grows increasingly deadly, Velu’s investigation turns inward too, forcing him to confront uncomfortable truths about the choices he has made and the price they now demand.

Streaming on Zee5 from January 9.