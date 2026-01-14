Yesteryear actress Kanaka, who once charmed audiences across multiple South Indian languages, recently had a heart-warming reunion with her first co-star Ramarajan. Photos from the reunion quickly went viral on social media, with many fans expressing surprise at Kanaga’s striking transformation.

Ramarajan played the male lead in Kanaga’s debut film ‘Karakattakaran’ (1989), a blockbuster that ran for over a year in several theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film’s iconic song ‘Manguyile Poonkuyile’ continues to remain an evergreen favourite. Directed by Gangai Amaran, ‘Karakattakaran’ catapulted Kanaka and Ramarajan to fame, establishing them as one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved on-screen pairs.

Young music composer Dharan Kumar also accompanied Kanaka during the visit to Ramarajan’s house. Sharing a picture from the reunion on social media, Dharan wrote, “When lunch turns into a walk down memory lane!! Reminiscing 37 years of cinema with my sister Kanaka and Ramarajan sir.”

Fans were thrilled to see Kanaka after a long gap, and social media has since been flooded with comments about her appearance. Her distinctive eye makeup, highlighted with a silver shimmer, has become a major talking point. Notably, Kanaka is not active on social media and has often been the subject of speculation and gossip surrounding her private life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaka also starred in Malayalam cinema’s cult classics ‘Godfather ‘and ‘Vietnam Colony,’ both of which remain among the biggest blockbusters in the industry. While ‘Karakattakaran’ continues to be cherished for the lead pair’s chemistry and melodious songs, ‘Kanaka’ chose to step away from films at the peak of her career, maintaining a low profile for over two decades. Her absence from the limelight fueled widespread curiosity and, at times, disturbing rumours.

Over the years, ‘Kanaka’ has been subjected to several false claims, including reports alleging that she had died of cancer. Additionally, her property dispute with her father had drawn media attention, during which Kanaga accused him of attempting to portray her as mentally unstable and of illegally seizing her assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite repeated media reports claiming her death, Kanaka later appeared before the press and firmly dismissed all such rumours. In 2021, she shared a selfie video expressing her desire to return to acting. Her last film appearance was in the Malayalam movie ‘Ee Mazha Then Mazha’ (2000).

Kanaga had been living alone at her residence in Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai, largely disconnected from the outside world. In 2023, her face appeared in the media after neighbours noticed smoke billowing from her house and alerted the authorities. However, Kanaka reassured the fire service personnel that everything was under control and asked them to leave. Following this incident, she resurfaced on social media by sharing a photograph with veteran Tamil actress Kutti Padmini, marking her first public appearance in years.