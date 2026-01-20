Directed by Vinayan, ‘Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum’ remains one of the most revered films in Malayalam cinema. Years after its release, the filmmaker has revisited the film’s much-debated climax, a powerful stretch that earned Kalabhavan Mani a Special Jury Award at both the National and State Film Awards.

Vinayan’s reflection finally addresses a question that has lingered with audiences for decades. How did Ramu, the blind singer at the heart of the story, identify the man responsible for his sister’s death? The director shared his thoughts along with a photograph taken with screenplay writer Pallassery during the filming of the climax.

“I recently came across this photograph in an old album. It was taken while Pallassery and I were deeply discussing the climax during the shoot of ‘Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum’,” Vinayan wrote.

“No one ever told the blind Ramu that former MP Thomas sir was the reason his sister Vasanthi took her own life. No one else knew the truth except Vasanthi and Lakshmi, the cruelty of Thomas Muthalali. Yet Thomas arrives at the mourning house like a dignified gentleman, trying to console Ramu. Ramu, however, strangles him to death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayan acknowledges that the doubt is natural. How did Ramu know, when no one told him? The question was even raised by producer Vindhyan. The decision, however, was to leave the answer unstated.

“Ramu was conceived as a blind singer with a ‘third eye’, someone with an inner vision,” Vinayan explained. “That was how we treated the character throughout the film. We were confident the audience would understand and accept it.”

With this insight, Vinayan sheds new light on a moment that has long sparked debate, reaffirming his trust in the audience’s ability to read the silences between scenes.