Netflix’s period drama ‘Bridgerton’ returned with its fourth season on Thursday, January 29, immediately drawing attention online as viewers tuned in to the next chapter of the franchise. The series, which has been one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language shows since its debut, released the first four episodes of its new season, with the remaining four scheduled to premiere on February 26.

Season 4 shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, who steps into the spotlight as the central romantic lead for the first time. The season’s primary storyline follows Benedict’s relationship with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. Their story begins at a masquerade ball, where Benedict encounters Sophie disguised as the Lady in Silver, a meeting that becomes the emotional trigger for the season.

Unaware of her identity, Benedict sets out to find her, aided reluctantly by his sister Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie. The search leads him to the discovery that Sophie works as a maid in the household of Araminta Gun, a character played by Katie Leung. The reveal introduces a sharp class divide into the narrative, marking a tonal shift from earlier seasons that centred on courtship within elite social circles.

The fourth season consists of eight episodes in total. Netflix’s decision to split the release across two dates has extended audience engagement, with early discussion focusing on character dynamics, pacing, and how the romance will resolve in the latter half of the season. The staggered rollout mirrors the platform’s recent approach to high-profile titles aimed at sustaining viewer interest over several weeks.

Alongside the release, ‘Bridgerton’ has seen a surge in online attention, climbing Google Trends charts on the day it began streaming. The spike reflects sustained interest in the series despite it entering its fourth season, at a time when many long-running shows struggle to generate comparable launch-day traction.

With its latest instalment, ‘Bridgerton’ continues to position itself as one of Netflix’s key returning franchises, combining a familiar world with a new central romance to keep audiences invested as the season unfolds. On release day, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 surged on Google Trends, registering a 300% increase in search volume in just 24 hours.