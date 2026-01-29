A photo circulating on social media recently had Mohanlal fans convinced of a surprising connection. The image showed a person wearing a jacket featuring prints of Mohanlal’s vintage looks. With the face obscured, fans were certain that the man in the jacket was director Tharun Moorthy.

The speculation ended when Tharun himself commented under the post shared by the Instagram page Simply Mollywood, writing humorously, “Unfortunately, that’s not me!!” The clarification surprised fans, as Tharun is known to be one of Mohanlal’s ardent admirers. With the director confirming it was not him, social media is now abuzz trying to identify the enthusiastic fan behind the jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, excitement among fans is mounting for the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy in ‘L366’. The film, an investigative cop drama, is currently in production and promises to showcase Mohanlal in a commanding police role. After the huge success of ‘Thudarum’, the reunion of this team has heightened expectations for the new project.

‘L366’ is being closely watched by fans eager to see Mohanlal in a gripping, intense role, and early updates from the set have already sparked significant discussion online. With both the fan moment and the upcoming film, Mohanlal mania shows no signs of slowing down.