The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approached the Supreme Court in connection with the legal dispute surrounding Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan. According to Live Law, the censor board has filed a caveat, requesting the Supreme Court not to pass any interim orders without hearing its side, should the film’s producer, KVN Productions, challenge the Madras High Court division bench’s recent ruling.

Earlier reports indicated that KVN Productions was contemplating withdrawing its pending case from the Madras High Court, since the film’s release had already been delayed well beyond initial expectations. Last Tuesday, the division bench of the Madras High Court overturned a previous single-judge order which had directed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate for the film.

‘Jana Nayagan’ was originally scheduled for release on January 10, but encountered legal setbacks after a complaint alleged that the film offended religious sentiments and portrayed the armed forces in a negative light.

Directed by H. Vinoth, known for hits like 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru,' 'Valimai,' and 'Nerkonda Paarvai,' 'Jana Nayagan' boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.