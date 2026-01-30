More than 20 years after it first hit screens, 'Udayananu Tharam' is headed back to cinemas, this time in a newly restored 4K version. The re-release, scheduled for February 6, was announced by Mohanlal on Tuesday, setting off a wave of nostalgia among Malayalam cinema fans.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the late Sreenivasan, 'Udayananu Tharam' occupies a special place in Malayalam cinema as one of its sharpest films about the film industry itself. Released in 2005, the movie struck a rare balance between commercial appeal and biting satire, earning both box-office success and critical acclaim. Over the years, it has only grown in stature, regularly cited as a benchmark for meta-cinema done right.

At the centre of the story is Udayabhanu, played by Mohanlal, an earnest and idealistic aspiring filmmaker trying to find his footing in an industry shaped by egos, power games, and shifting loyalties. His struggles feel familiar and grounded, capturing the fragile optimism of someone who believes talent and sincerity will eventually win out. That belief is tested with the arrival of Saroj Kumar, also known as Rajappan, portrayed by Sreenivasan in one of his most iconic performances. Saroj Kumar’s relentless ambition and moral flexibility create a sharp contrast to Udayabhanu’s worldview, turning the film into a compelling study of rivalry, betrayal, and survival in cinema.

Much of Udayananu Tharam’s enduring appeal lies in its writing. Sreenivasan’s script is packed with sharp observations, memorable dialogues, and moments that are both funny and uncomfortably real. The film pokes fun at industry pretensions while also acknowledging the genuine dreams that bring people into cinema in the first place. Rosshan Andrrews’ direction ensures that the satire never overwhelms the emotional core of the story.

Produced by C Karunakaran under the Carlton Films banner, the film also stars Meena as the female lead, adding warmth and emotional grounding to the narrative. Strong supporting performances further flesh out the world of the film, making it feel lived-in and authentic.