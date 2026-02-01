From Rashmika Mandanna to Tripti Dimri, Indian cinema has seen several actresses turn into overnight national crushes over the years. With Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ now streaming on OTT, that spotlight has shifted to its lead actress Sara Arjun, who is being widely hailed as the latest national crush by audiences online.

‘Dhurandhar’, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles, revolves around a covert Indian intelligence operation aimed at dismantling a terror network. The film follows an undercover mission in Pakistan and blends large scale action with political intrigue. Sara Arjun plays Yalina, Ranveer Singh’s love interest in the film.

Before its theatrical release, the film had sparked debate on social media over the age gap between the lead actors, with Ranveer Singh aged 40 and Sara Arjun 20 at the time of filming. However, following the film’s OTT release, online conversations have shifted focus, with many viewers praising Sara’s screen presence and performance. Several users on X have gone on to describe her as the next national crush, with one post calling her “the Hindi film heroine this generation has been waiting for, rooted in talent and grace,” while another predicted that she would soon be widely recognised as a national favourite.

Released in theatres on December 5, 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ went on to become one of the highest grossing Hindi films of all time, earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. The film’s strong performance has further amplified attention on Sara, particularly among audiences discovering her work for the first time.

Sara Arjun is not new to cinema. Her breakthrough came in 2011 with the Tamil drama ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, in which she played Nila, the daughter of a mentally challenged man. Her performance in the film received widespread critical acclaim and established her early reputation as a gifted child actor. She later appeared as the younger version of Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, adding another notable credit to her filmography.

She comes from a film family. Sara is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for his roles in films such as ‘Secret Superstar’. Her mother, Sanya Arjun, is a dance teacher, and she has a younger brother, Suhaan Arjun.