Eight years after delivering one of the most acclaimed performances of his career in Tamil cinema, Mammootty is set to return to the industry in a high-profile pan-Indian project starring Dhanush and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The Malayalam superstar will play a crucial role in the film, produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios, marking Periasamy’s first directorial outing after the mega blockbuster ‘Amaran’.

Mammootty was last seen in Tamil in Ram’s ‘Peranbu’ (2018), a film that earned him near-universal praise for his portrayal of Amudhan, a single father raising a daughter with spastic paralysis. Defined by emotional restraint and quiet intensity, the performance is widely regarded as one of his finest. Yet, the role recently returned to public discourse after Mammootty was overlooked at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, sparking sharp criticism and renewed debate among fans and cinephiles who felt the performance deserved official recognition.

The actor’s return to Tamil cinema has therefore generated heightened anticipation, not just for the scale of the project but for what kind of character he will choose next. Known for consistently reinventing himself through challenging and unconventional roles, Mammootty’s casting has left audiences curious about how he will once again push his own boundaries.

Sharing screen space with Mammootty is Dhanush, along with a strong ensemble cast that includes Sai Pallavi as the female lead and Sreeleela in another key role. The film reunites Dhanush and Sai Pallavi after ‘Maari 2’ and also marks the first time Mammootty and Dhanush will appear together in 13 years. Their last connection was the 2013 Malayalam film ‘Kammath & Kammath’, in which Dhanush made a guest appearance alongside Mammootty and Dileep.

Tentatively titled D55, the film’s music will be composed by South Indian music sensation Sai Abhyankar, marking his first collaboration with Dhanush. The project is expected to go on floors soon.