Since the release of 'Dhurandhar' on Netflix, director Adithya Dher has been showered with praise for his exceptional attention to detail. While Akshay Khanna's performance has been widely lauded, it’s Ranveer Singh’s commanding portrayal that’s taking the spotlight since the OTT premiere. Fans are not only captivated by his intense performance but are also buzzing about his striking appearance—particularly his long, rugged hair.

Ranveer, known for his transformative looks in films, has once again gone all-in on his character's look. In fact, his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' came with another extreme makeover, showing just how far he’s willing to go for his roles. But in 'Dhurandhar,' his look isn’t just about physicality—it’s a perfect reflection of the character’s gritty, rough lifestyle as a spy.

The film’s hairstylist, Preetisheel Singh, put immense thought into every detail, from texture to the unkempt style of Ranveer’s hair. She emphasised that the character’s hair should look greasy and untidy, since he is a covert agent who doesn’t have time to groom himself. To get this perfect, Ranveer’s hair wasn’t just grown out—it involved a mix of extensions and wigs to give the hair its distinct, rugged look.

What’s even more fascinating is that Ranveer’s look had to feel different from his ‘Padmaavat’ character. As Preetisheel had worked on both films, she made sure to avoid any overlap in Ranveer’s appearance, ensuring that his hair and overall look were unique to Dhurandhar. It took at least 1.5 hours of makeup and hair preparation every day on set to nail the desired effect.

Beyond the hair, Ranveer’s eyes also received attention in the design process. His piercing gaze was intentionally styled to make him appear like a native to the Pakistan backdrop of the film. In fact, his character, Hamza, is seen spending a lot of time in the harsh sun, which is why subtle details like freckles were carefully added to enhance his authenticity.

While Ranveer’s performance has definitely earned its share of praise, it’s worth mentioning that Akshay Khanna’s portrayal in 'Dhurandhar,' as well as the work of supporting actors like Arjun Rampal (playing Major Iqbal) and Sara Arjun (who played Hamza’s lover Yalina), were also standout performances. But right now, the conversation is dominated by Ranveer Singh’s compelling transformation—both in terms of performance and his iconic look.