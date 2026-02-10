Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan made an emotional appearance at the first anniversary celebration of the Blue Hill Foundation, marking his first public event since the passing of his father, veteran actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan. Speaking at the gathering, Dhyan acknowledged that it had been only a month and a half since his father’s demise and that he was not in the emotional space to rely on humour, a trait he is usually known for. He said he still chose to attend the event, considering the sincerity and purpose behind the initiative.

Calling the occasion a heavy responsibility, Dhyan said this was his first public programme after his father’s death. While he typically uses humour to connect with audiences, grief had altered his frame of mind. Even so, he felt it was important to be present, given the goodwill associated with the foundation and the values it stood for.

During his address, Dhyan recalled a piece of advice given to him during his college days by one of his father’s close friends from the film industry. At the time, he admitted, he was drifting through life without much direction. He also spoke, with warmth and humour, about his father’s habit of teasing him in front of friends, something he accepted without resistance.

It was during this phase that he received a life lesson that stayed with him. He was advised to open three bank accounts once he began earning. The first, he was told, should be used for personal expenses. The second should be reserved for paying taxes, an essential duty of a responsible citizen. The third account, he was told, would bring the greatest happiness.

That third account, Dhyan explained, was meant for charity. He recalled being told that material achievements such as cars or houses could never match the fulfilment that comes from helping someone selflessly. Though the advice came at a time when he had very little money, the idea left a lasting impact on him.

Dhyan said he was certain that Jobi, who runs the Blue Hill Foundation in his father’s name, would feel the deepest joy in seeing the people supported by the initiative. He added that while paying taxes ensured peace of mind, true happiness and genuine affection from others came only through kindness and charitable action.

He also stressed that charity was not limited to the wealthy. While senior actors had set examples, he wondered if his own generation was doing enough. Ending on a lighter note, Dhyan teased his close friend Fahadh Faasil, remarking that while Fahadh had already opened all three accounts, he was yet to start releasing funds from the third one meant for charity, adding that others would surely follow if he led by example.

Concluding his speech, Dhyan said he was grateful to be part of the foundation’s milestone and happy to contribute, even in a small way, to the cause it represented.