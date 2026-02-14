Khushbu's daughter Avantika Sundar makes Malayalam debut 35 years after mom’s first Malayalam film
Avantika Sundar, daughter of South Indian actor Khushbu and filmmaker Sundar C, is making her film debut in Malayalam cinema with the movie 'Aarambham,' which also features a Tamil version, and its pooja ceremony recently took place in Thrissur. Avantika will portray the character Arathi in this film, directed by Sujesh Annie Eapen and produced by Studio Bellarooh, which has assembled a large cast of established actors and is currently filming in various locations. The production boasts a notable technical team including cinematographer Ajayan Vincent and music director Gopi Sundar, with the story, screenplay, and dialogues penned by Joselet Joseph and Ajoy Thampi.
Actor Khushbu who is also a prominent politician had made her Mollywood debut in 1991 alongside Mohanlal in the movie 'Uncle Bun'. Avantika plays the character Arathi in the film. Alongside her, the cast includes noted performers such as Saritha, Althaf Salim, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Krishna Sankar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sugatha, Viji Venkatesh, Noby Marcos, Rajesh Sharma, Ramesh Kottayam, Soumya Bhagyam Pillai, Sphadikam George, Senthil Krishna, Shins, Thazhava Sahadevan, Priyanka, Shiny Sara, Unni Raja, Kumar Sethu, Shobi Thilakan, Sajimon, Lishoy, Shanavas, Munnar Ramesh, Jinu Kottayam, Ranjan Dev, Aardra Mohan, Arnav, Hari Namboothiri and many others. Filming is currently progressing across locations in Kunnamkulam, Chavakkad, and Kollamkode.
Story, screenplay and dialogues: Joselet Joseph, Ajoy Thampi; Cinematography: Ajayan Vincent; Music: Gopi Sundar; Editor: Renjan Abhraham; Production Executive: Ramjith Prabhath, Production Controller: Suresh Mithrakary; Art Director: Sabu Mohan; Make-up: Jithesh Poyya; Costume: Surya Sekhar; Lyrics: B. K. Harinarayanan; Choreography: Raju Sundaram; Stills: Reni; PRO: Athira Diljith.