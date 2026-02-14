Whether you're a hopeless romantic, currently head over heels in love, or someone who doesn’t quite buy into the idea of love, there’s something special for everyone this Valentine’s Day. Get comfy and dive into these heartwarming, passionate, and sometimes bittersweet love stories available on top OTT platforms. Here’s a curated list for your Valentine’s binge:

‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix)

If you're looking for an easy, breezy romantic watch, ‘Bridgerton’ is the perfect pick. The series is filled with complicated relationships, sizzling intimacy, and a dash of mystique. Yet, it carries a lighthearted, classic vibe that makes it thoroughly enjoyable. ‘Season 4’ is being released in two parts—part one came out last month, and the second part will premiere on February 26.

'Mindiyum Paranjum' poster. Photo: Imdb

‘Mindiyum Paranjum’ (SunNxt)

This Malayalam love story, starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali, is inspired by O Henry's ‘The Gift of the Magi.’ It beautifully captures the essence of love with a deep emotional connection between Leena and Sanal. A heartfelt film that will make you believe in love all over again.

‘Abhilasham’ (Manorama Max)

A charming, old-school romance directed by Shamzu Zayba. Abhilasham is a Malayalam film that explores the theme of second chances in love. With standout performances from Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram, this film will tug at your heartstrings.

Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab star in 'Ithiri Neram'. Photo: Instagram

‘Kismath’ (Manorama Max)

This 2016 Malayalam film, based on a true story, delves into the challenges faced by a couple from different castes and backgrounds. Featuring Shane Nigam and Shruthy Menon in the lead, Kismath is a poignant tale of love that transcends societal boundaries.

‘Ithiri Neram’ (Prime Video)

Directed by Prasanth Vijay, Ithiri Neram tells the story of two lovers who reunite after years apart. This film is often compared to the superhit 96, with its focus on emotional conversations and the rekindling of love. Starring Zarin Shihab and Roshan Mathew, this movie will keep you guessing about whether love can truly endure the test of time.