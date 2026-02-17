Nine years on, the survivor in the actress assault case continues to stand as a powerful symbol of courage in Kerala’s fight against sexual violence.

To honour this journey of resilience, which has become a beacon for many who now find the strength to step forward, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) organised candlelight vigils in three major cities — Calicut, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi — on Tuesday.

In Kochi, a small but empowered group of people from different walks of life gathered to commemorate every survivor's journey, holding placards bearing the slogan 'Avalkoppam' (With Her), while lighting candles to express their solidarity with the movement.

Singer Sayanora at the event. Photo: Onmanorama

Singer Sayanora, who performed a song that echoed the spirit of unity and strength, said the candle flame symbolised hope spreading from one heart to another. She said the flame will shine steady for every survivor who needs it.

“Avalkoppam is not about one individual,” she said. “It represents every survivor and our collective willingness to stand beside them,” she said. She also spoke about the survivor in the actor assault case. “We can only imagine what she has endured. Yet she stood up for herself even when victim blaming was the norm,” she said.

According to PR consultant Sangeetha Janachandran, who is also an active force behind the WCC, the movement has grown far beyond a single case. It has encouraged conversations around workplace safety and strengthened the demand for Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in institutions. “This is an overwhelming movement,” she said. “It belongs to every survivor who has dared to speak up.”

Actor Jolly Chirayath highlighted the challenges survivors continue to face, especially when those in positions of power rally behind the accused.

Filmmaker and academic Ashy Achy Joseph, who recently came forward with allegations against director PT Kunju Muhammed for assaulting her during their stay at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram as part of their work at the recent International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), was all praise for the survivor in the actor rape case. “Just imagine, she filed a complaint on the same day she was subjected to abuse. I don’t think I would have had the courage to do that. It’s not easy,” Ashy told Onmanorama.

Ashy also echoed the concern raised by Jolly, questioning whether existing systems truly stand by victims. She stressed the importance of examining whether institutional frameworks are evolving at the same pace to ensure justice and prevent sexual violence.