A fan-made poster imagining the third instalment of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise has taken social media by storm, reigniting conversations around one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic thrillers. Starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the ‘Drishyam’ series is often summed up as the story of an ordinary man who goes to unimaginable lengths to protect his family, even as they are forced by circumstance to conceal a murder.

For years, fans have been fascinated by Georgekutty’s near-impossible escapes from the police, marvelling at his meticulous planning and calm presence of mind. The new fan concept, however, introduces a chilling twist: what if Georgekutty’s biggest enemy is not a person, but technology?

Created by digital artist Adhin Sudhakar, the poster depicts Georgekutty standing amid banana crops with a skull lying on the ground, seemingly hinting at Varun’s remains. Another visual in the concept shows him looking up at a CCTV camera, suggesting that surveillance could finally threaten his carefully constructed alibi. The artist captioned the post, “He watched. He planned. He survived. Now… what comes next?”, a line that has only intensified fan speculation.

Netizens were quick to respond with a mix of humour and wild theories. One user joked that the skull looked “alien-like,” while another quipped, “Did you bury the Hulk? The skull is that big!” The playful reactions underline how deeply audiences remain invested in the mystery surrounding Georgekutty and whether his crime could ever truly come to light.

The renewed buzz comes amid growing anticipation for ‘Drishyam 3’, reportedly slated for a theatrical release on April 3. The first two instalments were both massive commercial and critical successes, redefining the investigative thriller genre in Malayalam cinema and cementing Georgekutty as one of its most iconic characters.

A major point of curiosity now is what has unfolded in Georgekutty’s life over the past four years. Viewers are especially eager to see how his family has evolved, particularly his younger daughter, played by Esther Anil, who has visibly grown since the earlier films. Director Jeethu Joseph has previously indicated that the third instalment will not merely rely on clever twists, but will instead place greater emphasis on the emotional and personal shifts within the family’s life.

Whether CCTV surveillance will actually play a role in Georgekutty’s fate remains to be seen. But the viral fan poster has once again proved the franchise’s enduring grip on the audience’s imagination, keeping the suspense alive even before the official first look of the third chapter is revealed.