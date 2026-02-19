Debutant filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar’s Chatha Pacha has now made its digital debut, reaching a wider audience after its theatrical run earlier this year. Headlined by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, the film is currently streaming on Netflix, much to the anticipation of viewers who had been waiting for its OTT release.

Set in Mattancherry, the film follows a spirited group of youngsters navigating ambition, friendship and rivalry. In an attempt to put their neighbourhood on the map, they decide to stage a WWE-style wrestling event, hoping the spectacle will capture the imagination of the local community. The premise blends youthful energy with a slice-of-life portrait of the coastal town, giving the narrative both humour and emotional grounding.

One of the most talked-about elements of the film is the brief appearance by Mammootty, which sparked divided reactions online upon release. The superstar shows up as Bullet Walter, a wrestler and heroic figure admired by the protagonists, appearing toward the film’s closing stretch. Though the cameo had been subtly hinted at through the narrative, its execution became a point of debate among viewers.

While many fans welcomed the moment for the sheer thrill of seeing the veteran star on screen, others felt the placement, dialogues and costume choices could have been more seamlessly integrated into the story. Even so, the cameo undeniably added buzz around the film, reinforcing the curiosity that has now carried over to its streaming release.