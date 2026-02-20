It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

'Theatre: The Myth of Reality'

Rima Kallingal-starrer 'Theatre: The Myth of Reality' follows a mother and daughter whose quiet life in a sacred grove is turned upside when they suddenly become viral social media sensations. As their private pain is transformed into a public show for digital engagement, the film unfols as a gripping mystery that forces the audience to question if anything we see in our digital reality is ever truly real.

The film is directed by Sajin Baabu, who had previously helmed the award-winning movie 'Biriyani'. Rima also won the Best Actress award at the 48th Kerala Film Critics Awards for her performance as Meera in the film.

Streaming on Manorama Max from February 20.

Pathirathri (Malayalam)

Directed by Ratheena, who previously helmed ‘Puzhu’, 'Pathirathri' centres on two police officers, Sub-Inspector Jancy Kurian (Navya Nair) and Hareesh (Soubin Shahir), who are assigned to night patrol despite their starkly different outlooks and constant disagreements.

Their routine duty takes an unexpected turn when they witness a suspicious incident but decide against reporting it right away. What initially appears to be a minor lapse soon snowballs into a homicide investigation, placing the officers themselves under intense scrutiny as possible suspects.

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 20.

Chatha Pacha (Malayalam)

Set in Mattancherry, the film follows a spirited group of youngsters navigating ambition, friendship and rivalry. In an attempt to put their neighbourhood on the map, they decide to stage a WWE-style wrestling event, hoping the spectacle will capture the imagination of the local community. The premise blends youthful energy with a slice-of-life portrait of the coastal town, giving the narrative both humour and emotional grounding.

Streaming on Netflix from February 19.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Hindi)

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reunite in this romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwan, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary relationships and the complexities of 'situationships.' The film strikes a perfect balance between humour and heartfelt moments, with Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta bringing an added warmth and charm to the storyline.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 19.

Amos Alexander (Malayalam)

Featuring Aju Varghese and Jaffer Idukki in leading roles, this thriller follows a journalist couple who run a true crime show. When they interview a convicted rapist claiming to have shocking new revelations, the conversation takes an unexpected turn. As the interview unfolds, chilling details emerge that reveal a disturbing connection to the couple’s own lives.

Streaming on Sun NXT from February 20.

Lucky The Superstar (Tamil)

In this heartwarming Tamil comedy, a stray puppy named Lucky unexpectedly brings joy and healing to a troubled family, helping a child overcome emotional struggles. But when a political agenda leads to Lucky and other strays being taken away, the protagonist (GV Prakash Kumar) embarks on a determined quest to reunite with the dog who changed everything for them.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 20.