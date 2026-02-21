Celebrations are in full swing at the home of Samvritha Sunil as the actor marks a special milestone in her personal life. Her younger son Rudra has turned six, and the proud mother shared the joy with her fans by posting adorable pictures with him on social media, along with a heartfelt note that quickly won hearts online.

“Our Ruru baby is now 6! Happy birthday to Mama’s little bundle of joy!” she wrote, capturing the warmth of the occasion.

Rudra was born on February 20, 2020, arriving just a day before the fifth birthday of her elder son, Agastya. At the time, Samvritha had described the newborn as the most precious birthday gift Agastya could have received. It was also Agastya who affectionately started calling his younger brother “Ruru,” a nickname that has since stuck within the family. This year, the household is doubly festive as the family celebrates Agastya turning eleven alongside Rudra’s sixth birthday.

Samvritha married Kozhikode native and US-based engineer Akhil Jayaraj in November 2012, at the peak of her Malayalam film career. Following her marriage, she stepped away from acting and settled in California with her family. The couple welcomed their first son, Agastya, in 2015.

After a long break, Samvritha made her comeback to cinema in 2019 with Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo. Though she has since kept a low profile on the film front, she remains active on social media, often sharing glimpses of her family life and travels with her followers.