On the first anniversary of the blockbuster Dragon, director Ashwath Marimuthu and actor Pradeep Ranganathan sparked speculation about a sequel with cryptic social media posts.

Ashwath, posting on X, celebrated a year of the film and praised Pradeep as a “self-made star”, teasing, “WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME”, with the highlighted number two catching fans’ attention. Pradeep added to the buzz, writing about their shift from friends to director and actor and hinting at what’s next, alongside an image of two dragons.

Actor Kayadu Lohar also marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes stills and calling her character Pallavi special, while thanking the team.

Released last year, Dragon emerged a major commercial success, posting strong opening numbers and drawing widespread audience appreciation. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film starred Pradeep alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, with music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. The story was co-written by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan, with Ashwath handling the screenplay and direction.