Even as anticipation builds for Yash and Geethu Mohandas's upcoming movie 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups', a video of the actor sporting a nearly clean-shaven look has gone viral on social media. The video shows Yash sitting in front of a mirror during a grooming session and looking as young as ever. In the new video, Yash sports only a glimpse of a beard and moustache, winning several emojis on X.

Recently, it was revealed that Yash will play the character titled Ticket, even as he announced his character name with the caption: ‘Your Ticket To Hell’. As per the latest update, Ticket is the son of a rugged gangster Raya. This marks Yash’s first appearance without a heavy-bearded look after he began his association with the superhit films ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF 2’.

On Monday, Yash also revealed the striking first look of actor Akshay Oberoi as Tony in the movie. The unit had also released the first look of Sudev Nair as Karmadi in the movie. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the pan-India action thriller features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and others, with Yash in a dual role promising high-stakes drama. Set for worldwide release on March 19, 2026, the film has secured record Kerala rights and buzzes with a potential first single dropping February 28.

Meanwhile, E4 Entertainment, headed by Mukesh Mehta and C V Sarathi, has officially bagged the Kerala distribution rights for KVN Productions' most anticipated global venture. The addition of E4 Entertainment follows a series of significant distribution deals across the subcontinent. In the North, Anil Thadani’s AA Films has reunited with Yash, while in the Telugu states, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), led by Dil Raju, will steer the film.