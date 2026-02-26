After a traditional wedding ceremony, actor Rashmika Mandanna introduced her “now husband” Vijay Deverakonda to her Instagram followers, sharing the first glimpses from their fairytale nuptials. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt note celebrating the man she says transformed her understanding of love and inner peace.

The ‘Animal’ actor spoke candidly about Vijay’s impact on her life, calling him the person who encouraged her to dream fearlessly and believe in her own potential. In her post, she wrote that he constantly reminded her that she was capable of achieving far more than she ever imagined. She also fondly mentioned how he never held her back from being her uninhibited self and how he made simple joys like dancing freely or travelling with friends feel special. Rashmika added, half-jokingly, that she could easily write an entire book about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to say that he has played a defining role in shaping the woman she has become today, calling herself truly blessed to have him in her life. Addressing Vijay directly, she admitted that words often fall short when she tries to express her feelings for him, even though he already knows how deeply she cares. Reflecting on their journey, she said that her achievements, struggles, happiness and even her difficult moments make more sense now because he has been there to witness and share them all.

Rashmika also expressed her excitement about beginning this new chapter as his wife, saying she was thrilled to embrace the role and the life that comes with it. Ending the note on a celebratory note, she wished for a joyful life together and signed off with a simple declaration of love.