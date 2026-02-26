Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly called ‘Virosh’ by their fans, are finally set to tie the knot on Friday, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding their marriage. The highly anticipated wedding will take place in Udaipur, a favorite destination for celebrities due to its iconic venues and picturesque lakeside views. The ceremony will be held at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. As per reports, only 100 people are expected to attend the wedding, which will be a hugely private affair, with elaborate security arrangements. Guests are also not allowed to use mobile phones at the venue.

On Sunday, the couple officially announced the wedding details, revealing that they will exchange vows on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The celebration is expected to be an intimate and private affair, with only close family and friends in attendance, followed by planned receptions.

The pre-wedding celebrations have already been a grand affair, with the couple sharing glimpses of the festivities on social media. Reports suggest that Rashmika and Vijay arrived in Udaipur three days ahead of their wedding for the pre-wedding activities. The two also took a moment to thank their fans for their unwavering support and shared that they would like their special day to be known as ‘The Wedding of Virosh.’

In a fun twist, the couple hosted a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel where they were staying. The match, titled the ‘Virosh Premier League,’ was a highlight of the pre-wedding festivities. Vijay later shared a story on Instagram showcasing the sporty setup, complete with custom flags, medals, and match gear. The photo featured playful items laid out on the lush green grass, all adorned with the ‘Virosh Premier League’ branding. Among the items were a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple’s names and wedding date, cheerful pennant flags, a themed matchbox, and even a medal stamped with the date ‘26.02.26,’ which fans had been eagerly anticipating.

As the Haldi ceremony approached, Vijay gave fans another peek into the couple's intimate celebrations. He shared a glimpse of the Haldi venue on his Instagram Stories, blending tradition with personal charm. The first frame revealed a beautifully styled outdoor space, circular in shape, enclosed by soft wooden paneling and carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. At the center, two small wooden stools were placed for the bride and groom. Surrounding the area were baskets brimming with bright yellow and orange marigold petals, adding a festive touch. Lush floral arrangements in warm hues completed the serene, garden-like atmosphere.

In another Instagram story, Vijay showcased personalised floral name placards—one reading ‘Rushie,’ a nickname for Rashmika, and the other ‘Vijay.’ These were placed among fresh lilies, roses, and marigolds, adding a romantic and intimate touch to the Haldi ceremony. The two met each other on the sets of the couple’s commercially successful movie ‘Geetha Govindam’. They reunited in the 2019 movie ‘Dear Comrade’.