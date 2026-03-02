While many divorces and separations in the film industry often end in bitterness, actor Sarathkumar’s family stands out as a model of mutual respect and cordial relations between former partners. The actor’s ex-wife Chaya Devi and his current wife Radikaa attended an event together—a rare moment that quickly went viral on social media. Instead of rivalry, their interaction showcased mutual admiration between two mature individuals. The occasion was the trailer launch of ‘Saraswati,’ the directorial debut of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Chaya took the opportunity to praise Radhikaa’s personality and acting talent. Meanwhile, Sarathkumar and Chaya’s younger daughter Pooja serves as the co-producer of the film.

Chaya mentioned that Varalaxmi’s husband Nick, Sarathkumar, and Radikaa have all been extremely supportive. She also reminisced about interviewing Radhikaa years ago when she worked as an anchor at Doordarshan for a Diwali special. “Thank you for all the love, affection, and support. Special congratulations to Thaai Kizhavi. I admire your craft and skills. There are still many more miles for you to go, and you have already outdone yourself as an actor,” Chaya said.

Varalaxmi and Sarathkumar were present at the event while Chaya Devi spoke, and Varalaxmi appeared happy to listen to her mother’s speech. The actress shares a warm bond with Radikaa, who was a prominent presence at her wedding.

Radikaa and Sarathkumar got married in 2001. Sarathkumar has two daughters, Varalaxmi and Pooja, from his previous marriage to Chaya Devi, while Radikaa has a daughter, Rayane, from her earlier marriage. Rayane shares a close sibling bond with Sarathkumar and Radikaa’s son, Rahul. On Mother’s Day, Varalaxmi always makes sure to wish both her mothers, a gesture that highlights the warmth and love in their family.