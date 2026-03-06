Ten years after his passing in 2016, Kalabhavan Mani continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Malayali audiences. While many were curious about the lives of his wife and daughter following his death, they chose to remain out of the media spotlight. Now, Mani’s brother, Dr RLV Ramakrishnan, has shared some wonderful news that is sure to delight the actor’s fans. Kalabhavan Mani’s daughter, Sreelakshmi, has become a qualified medical practitioner—a dream her father had always hoped she would achieve. A decade after Mani’s untimely departure, Sreelakshmi has fulfilled his greatest wish.

"She became a doctor to fulfill my brother's wishes. He always wanted her to become a doctor who served the poor. Today, she has completed her MBBS and is practicing as a doctor. My brother also provided me with all the resources I needed to pursue my passion for art. I earned my doctorate and now work as an assistant professor at Kalamandalam. I achieved all of this by staying strong and honoring his memory. While there were times when I felt weak and disheartened, I learned to control my emotions and move forward," RLV Ramakrishnan told Manorama News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalabhavan Mani’s only daughter, Sreelakshmi, studied at the Sree Narayana College of Medical Science in Ernakulam. Now, both Sreelakshmi and her mother, Nimmi, have returned to their home, Mani Koodaram, in Chalakkudy. The late actor had often spoken about his dream of building a hospital in his hometown to provide free medical care to the poor and to see his daughter become a doctor. Sreelakshmi wrote her class ten examinations shortly after her father’s passing, achieving an impressive five A+ grades and one B+. She replicated this success in her class 12 exams and began preparing for entrance coaching. After nearly two years of rigorous training, she cracked the entrance exam and was admitted to the Sree Narayana College of Medical Science. To support her, Nimmi and Sreelakshmi moved into a rented flat in Ernakulam, where they lived while she attended college.

After Mani’s death, Nimmi, Sreelakshmi, and Nimmi’s parents stayed at Mani Koodaram. When the mother and daughter moved to Ernakulam, Nimmi’s parents relocated to her sister’s house. The house in Chalakkudy remained mostly closed, visited occasionally by relatives who came to clean it or check in.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mani was alive, people came to his house throughout the day—some seeking his company, others hoping for financial help. Relatives assumed this would stop after his passing, but the visits continued. People still come by to sit near his memorial, remembering the deep love and kindness he showed to others.