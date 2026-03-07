Vijay made a notable public appearance in Chennai on Thursday when he attended a wedding reception hosted by Kalpathi Suresh of AGS Entertainment. The reception was held for the producer’s son and saw several figures from the Tamil film industry in attendance.

What caught fans' attention online was Vijay's arrival at the event alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. Visuals from the reception quickly made their way across social media platforms, with admirers commenting on the duo’s coordinated look for the evening. Vijay chose a golden shirt paired with a traditional veshti, while Trisha complemented the palette with a gold sari and a striking red blouse.

The appearance comes at a time when Vijay has been in the spotlight for personal reasons as well. News of his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, surfaced recently. While the actor has largely maintained his privacy regarding personal matters, his presence at public events continues to attract considerable interest from both fans and political observers.

Vijay and Trisha’s appearance together has also reignited conversations among fans about their long-standing professional association. The two actors have shared screen space in several popular Tamil films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, Leo and The Greatest of All Time. Their on-screen pairing has often been celebrated by audiences, contributing to the enduring curiosity around their off-screen camaraderie as well.

The timing of the public appearance has also drawn attention because Vijay’s political journey is entering an important phase. With 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election approaching and TVK preparing to contest, every public outing by the actor-turned-politician is being closely watched. For many supporters, the reception appearance offered a rare glimpse of Vijay in a relaxed social setting amid a busy and evolving chapter in his life.

On the professional front, Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. Industry reports suggest that certification-related processes have delayed the film’s release, though fans are eagerly awaiting updates on its theatrical arrival.