Ranveer Singh has dialled up the intensity as he prepares for the next chapter of Dhurandhar, the action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The actor recently shared the trailer of the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hinting at a darker and more ferocious turn as the story moves into a high-stakes revenge arc.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer offered a glimpse into the upcoming instalment and suggested that the narrative will push his character into more personal territory. “Told you it was personal… Trailer out now. Book now for paid previews on 18th March only. #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-minute trailer shows Ranveer returning with renewed intensity in dual avatars, Jaskirat and Hamza, as the plot deepens into a gripping tale of action, emotion and vengeance. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The tagline “Honsla. Eendhan. Badla.” hints at the powerful revenge narrative driving the sequel forward.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the project is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the film arrives during the festive period of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

According to the makers, the film draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical tensions and covert intelligence operations linked to India’s Research and Analysis Wing, including events surrounding the 2008 Mumbai attacks and crackdowns on criminal syndicates.