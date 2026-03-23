After a sluggish start to the year marked by underperforming releases and growing uncertainty in key overseas markets, Malayalam cinema was in urgent need of a theatrical success. More than 50 films had hit screens in the first few months, but only a handful managed to generate meaningful box office momentum. In this context, the strong opening of Aadu 3 has come as a much-needed boost for an industry searching for stability.

The film’s performance has not only revived theatre footfall but also restored confidence among producers and exhibitors who had been grappling with unpredictable audience turnout and external geopolitical tensions affecting international markets.

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The release of Aadu 3 coincided with a period of heightened tension in the Gulf region following the Iran–Israel conflict. Given that the Middle East typically contributes a substantial portion of revenue for Malayalam films, several producers chose to postpone their projects, wary of the potential impact on overseas collections.

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’s film Toxic, for instance, was rescheduled to June in light of the situation. The team behind Aadu 3, however, chose a different path.

Producer Venu Kunnappilly said the decision to stick with the planned release date involved significant risk.

“The Middle East was the most affected region, and typically at least 50 percent of a film’s collections come from there. Our distributor in the region asked us to postpone the release, like many other films did, but we decided not to agree and cancelled the deal. There was a lot of risk involved,” he said.

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Despite the uncertainty, the producers believed that the established popularity of the Aadu franchise would bring audiences to theatres. The decision was also shaped by the producer’s familiarity with the situation on the ground in Dubai, where he is based.

“Since I live in Dubai, I was aware of the ground situation. People were still visiting public places, so we believed they would also turn up at theatres. For a big-budget film like Aadu 3, releasing without pre-business was definitely a risk,” he added.

The early response suggests that the gamble has paid off. According to the producers, the film saw strong turnout in GCC countries within the first few days of release, underlining the continued importance of the diaspora audience for Malayalam cinema.

“As of March 22, which was the third day of release, the audience turnout in GCC countries was close to three lakh. That is a big achievement, especially during a time of conflict,” he said.

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He added that the pace at which the film drew viewers was unusual when compared to typical releases.

“For an average film, it usually takes about two weeks to reach an audience of 50,000. In comparison, Aadu 3 reached nearly three lakh viewers in just three days. That shows the level of trust audiences have in the Aadu franchise.”

Strong early box office numbers

Trade tracking website Sacnilk estimates that the film has grossed around ₹85 crore worldwide within its first five days. Overseas markets alone account for approximately ₹53.75 crore, making up about 63 percent of the film’s total revenue, while India contributes roughly 37 percent.

A lift for theatres across Kerala

The film’s success has also translated into renewed activity in theatres, many of which had been struggling with low occupancy rates in the early months of the year. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala president K Vijayakumar said the film has provided a much-needed morale boost to theatre owners.

“It is only after three months that theatres in Kerala have received a hit film. The producers took a risk, and we supported that decision. Because of this, theatres across the state have seen a significant boost in energy and audience turnout,” he said.

He added that the film has demonstrated that audiences are still willing to return to cinemas even during uncertain periods, provided the content generates interest.

“This film has proved that even during a period of uncertainty, a film can still become a hit if it releases in theatres. It has given confidence not just to exhibitors, but to the entire industry.”

While the franchise carried built-in popularity, the team behind Aadu 3 was not entirely confident about audience reception before release. The film introduces structural changes, including dual timelines, which set it apart from the earlier instalments.

“This is a big film with two timelines, and it is different from the first two Aadu movies. We were unsure how people would respond, whether they would connect with the story, or feel that the humour was reduced. We had those doubts, and of course, there was a bit of luck involved as well,” the producer said.

The film’s performance is already influencing how the industry views upcoming releases. Producers who had earlier opted to delay their films may now reconsider their strategies in light of Aadu 3’s overseas success.

“There was a lot of concern in the industry about the GCC situation. Now that the film is performing well, many who chose to postpone their releases may start rethinking that decision,” he added.

Exhibitors, too, are looking ahead with renewed optimism, particularly with several big-budget films lined up for release later in the year.

A much-needed turning point

Whether Aadu 3 sustains its momentum in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but its early box office performance has already achieved something significant: it has broken the narrative of a slow and uncertain start to the year for Malayalam cinema. More importantly, it has demonstrated that with the right mix of franchise value, audience trust and timely release decisions, theatres can still draw large crowds even during challenging periods.