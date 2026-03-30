Even before Prathichaya reached theatres, comparisons with former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had begun to circulate. But veteran actor-director Balachandra Menon, who plays the controversial politician Varghese in the film, insists that any resemblance is purely coincidental.

“The director told me there was talk about the character being associated with Oommen Chandy, but he made it clear that I shouldn’t let that influence my performance,” Menon said. “There was no effort to make me resemble him.”

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Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Prathichaya centres on Chief Minister Varghese, whose political career comes to an abrupt end after a sexual harassment allegation forces him to resign. The narrative then shifts focus to his younger son, John Varghese, played by Nivin Pauly, who sets out to rebuild his father’s damaged reputation and restore the family’s legacy.

Menon said he was given ample creative freedom to shape the character, though always in consultation with the director. Rather than portraying a squeaky-clean political leader, the film presents Varghese as a layered and morally complex figure. He is shown as a man with his share of grey areas and questionable decisions, yet someone who still retains a sense of righteousness and emotional vulnerability.

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“I didn’t keep any real-life reference point while performing,” Menon said. “I approached the role simply as a father in the story and gave it my all.” He also pointed out that the character’s appearance itself sets him apart from Chandy. “My makeup shows that this isn’t a copy. Mr Chandy had unkempt hair, while my character is neatly groomed. Even after the film’s release, no one has told me I resemble him.”

The veteran actor, whose career spans decades, joked that the response to his performance made it seem as though he was delivering his first major role. Many viewers have praised his portrayal as one of the film’s most grounded and elegant performances.

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Prathichaya also marks Menon’s first time sharing screen space with actors like Nivin Pauly and Sharafudheen. Having begun his career alongside Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, he sees working with younger generations as a natural progression. “For me, it has never mattered whether I am acting with someone from my generation or a younger one. The aim is always to get the best output, and I’ve never had ego clashes with anyone,” he said.

Menon said he was drawn to the film primarily because of its emotional core. Known for exploring family dynamics in his own films, he found the father-son relationship in Prathichaya particularly compelling. “When Unnikrishnan narrated the story, the family angle immediately attracted me,” he said, adding that audience feedback has echoed the same sentiment. “People have told me they appreciated the father-son bond. This is a film families should watch together.”