If you're in the mood to unwind and binge-watch some of your favorite releases this week, here are a few films we’d recommend:

Assi

This powerful drama, starring Kani Kusruti and Revathy, takes a hard-hitting look at sexual assault and a woman’s fight for justice in the courtroom. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features Taapsee Pannu in a standout lead role, with strong performances from Mohammed Zeeshan and Kumud Mishra. Read full review here

Available on Zee5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashakal Aayiram

A heartfelt Malayalam comedy-drama, Ashakal Aayiram explores the dynamics of the father-son relationship and the everyday struggles that come with it. Directed by G Prajith and written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, the film also marks the return of the real-life father-son duo to the screen after their acclaimed performance in Ente Veedum Appoonteyum. Read full review here

Available on Zee5.

Sambhavam

This gripping time-loop thriller centers around a newly appointed police officer stationed at a remote forest police station. Strange events begin to unfold after a missing persons case takes an unexpected turn. Starring Askar Ali in the lead, the film directed by Jithu Satheesan also features Sidharth Bharathan and Vineeth Kumar in key roles.

Available on JioHotstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matka King

Based on the real-life story of Ratan Khatri, a notorious gambler who rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, Matka King delves into the world of illegal betting. The series follows a cotton trader who enters the high-stakes world of matka, seeking the respect he’s always yearned for.

Available on Prime Video