The return of Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram as an on-screen father and son is not just a casting choice in 'Ashakal Aayiram', it is the film’s biggest emotional hook. More than two decades after they last shared the frame in films that defined a generation’s idea of warmth and familial comfort, the duo reunite in a story that consciously acknowledges the passage of time. This is no longer about a doting father and an innocent child. Instead, the film looks at the awkward silences, simmering resentments, and unmet expectations that often mark the relationship between an adult son and his ageing parent.

Directed by G Prajith of 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie' fame, 'Ashakal Aayiram' centres on Ajeesh, played by Kalidas Jayaram, a free-spirited young man in relentless pursuit of his dream of becoming a film actor. His father Hariharan, portrayed by Jayaram, is a medical representative struggling to keep his family financially afloat. Their household runs on routine, restraint, and a long list of things left unsaid. That fragile balance is disrupted when an unexpected turn of events thrusts Hariharan into sudden public attention, altering not just his life but the family’s internal power dynamics.

The film settles into its world comfortably in the first half, drawing strength from familiar domestic rhythms. Asha Sharath delivers a grounded performance as the mother who absorbs emotional shockwaves from both sides while trying to keep the family intact. There are shades of the lived-in family realism familiar from films like 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam', particularly in the way generational gaps and everyday irritations are portrayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the conflicts themselves are familiar territory for Malayalam cinema, the setting and performances lend them a degree of sincerity.

Jayaram is undoubtedly the film’s emotional anchor. There is an ease to his performance that recalls his vintage family roles, where humour and vulnerability coexisted without feeling calculated. Prajith understands this strength and frames him accordingly, allowing moments to breathe instead of pushing them into melodrama. Kalidas, meanwhile, plays Ajeesh with a casual charm that suits the character’s restless nature. His portrayal of a son who wants independence but still craves validation feels honest, even when the writing leans on predictable beats.

Nostalgia is both the film’s greatest asset and its weakness. Prajith leans heavily on the audience’s emotional memory of Jayaram’s earlier films and the father-son dynamic the duo once shared on screen. At times, this works beautifully, creating an instant emotional shorthand. At other moments, it feels a little too self-aware, as if the film is reminding viewers why they should feel something instead of letting the scene earn it organically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharafudheen’s inclusion adds an interesting wrinkle, though his character falls into familiar villain-adjacent territory without much novelty. The film touches on themes of ego, generational pressure, and the mutual disappointment that parents and children often feel toward each other. These moments resonate most when the film stays understated. The chemistry between Jayaram and Kalidas does much of the heavy lifting here, and it is difficult to imagine the film working as effectively without this real-life connection.

The climax follows a fairly predictable emotional trajectory, but there is one visually striking and quietly powerful moment that manages to land with genuine impact. It does not reinvent the genre, but it reminds you why such stories continue to find an audience.

'Ashakal Aayiram' ultimately works best as a clean, unassuming family entertainer that leans on emotion rather than surprise. It may not offer anything radically new, but for viewers who grew up with Jayaram’s films and are open to a gentle, nostalgia-tinged drama, it provides a comforting watch anchored by a familiar, time-tested bond.