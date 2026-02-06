Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kochi Zonal Office, has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth ₹40.48 lakh belonging to a former Devaswom Board official and wife in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The case relates to an alleged fraud involving forged bills and the misappropriation of temple funds for the ‘Annadanam’ (free food distribution) during Mandala–Makaravilakku festival season at the Nilackal Devaswom under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The seized properties were registered in the names of former Devaswom Administrative Officer of Nilackal Devaswom J Jayaprakash and his wife Sreeja Jayaprakash, located in Kollam. The attachment was ordered on February 4, 2026, under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED case originates from an FIR registered by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against Jayaprakash, and other officials of the TDB. The Nilakkal Mahadeva Temple, situated at Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district, serves as the principal base camp for the Sabarimala pilgrimage and is administered by the Travancore Devaswom Board, under which the Nilackal Devaswom functions.

According to investigators, during the Mandala–Makaravilakku festival period of 2018–19, forged bills and invoices were allegedly generated in the name of M/s JP Traders, leading to the sanction of ₹59,96,029 from Devaswom funds. Of this amount, only one cheque worth ₹8,20,935 was legitimately paid to the actual supplier. The remaining three cheques were allegedly fraudulently encashed, resulting in a misappropriation of ₹51,77,194.

The ED initiated proceedings under the PMLA after offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act were invoked in the vigilance FIR, making them scheduled offences under the money laundering law.

As part of the investigation, statements under Section 50 of the PMLA were recorded from key individuals, including the proprietor of M/s JP Traders, witnesses and the accused officials, between July and December 2025. Bank statements and cheque transaction details were also examined.

The probe revealed that out of the proceeds of crime totalling ₹51,77,194, a sum of ₹11,28,922 was received by Jayaprakash B of JP Traders, while the remaining ₹40,48,272 is alleged to be in the possession of Jayaprakash J. The attached properties are stated to be equivalent to the value of the proceeds of crime traced to him.

The ED said further investigation into the case is under progress.