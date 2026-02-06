Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed an 80-ball 175 to give India a powerful foundation against England in the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup at Harare. India posted a massive 411/9.

The 14-year-old left-hander was in incredible form, clubbing 15 sixes and as many boundaries at a strike rate close to 220. When he fell, caught by Rew while trying to slog-sweep Manny Lumsden, India were 251/3 in 25.3 overs. Mind you, this World Cup is played in the 50-over format.

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a six against England in the final of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup at Harare on February 6, 2026. Photo: BCCI

The English players, too, were in awe of the 'boy' from Bihar, who had treated them with some explosive batting, and they gave him a fitting farewell with handshakes.

Suryavanshi took his time, getting to fifty off 32 balls. But he needed just 23 more to reach triple digits. The 55-ball ton was the second fastest in U-19 World Cups. Australian Will Malajczuk's 52-ball ton against Japan is the fastest century in the tournament.

Suryavanshi had been in fine nick throughout the event but never scored a century. He made 72, 40, 52, 30 and 68 in the previous rounds, but tonight was when he stepped up. And what an occasion to get your highest score of the tournament!

India lost Aaron George, the hero from the semifinal against Afghanistan, in the 4th over. Alex Green removed the Hyderabad-Malayali for 9 runs. Skipper Ayush Mhatre made 53, and most importantly, struck a 142-run stand with Suryavanshi.