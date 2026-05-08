New Delhi: The Congress leadership has summoned key Kerala leaders to Delhi for discussions on government formation and the selection of the next chief minister following the United Democratic Front’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

Former Opposition leader V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph left Thiruvananthapuram for Delhi on Friday night for consultations with the party high command.

The move came after AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting newly elected MLAs, MPs and alliance leaders in Kerala.

Also Read Satheesan appeals for restraint as Congress workers take to streets, KPCC issues diktat against protests

The Congress leadership is expected to hold detailed discussions with the three main contenders for the chief minister’s post — AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala — before taking a final decision. Discussions are also likely to be held with Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala affairs Deepa Dasmunshi.

VIDEO | Kerala: Congress leaders VD Satheesan and Sunny Joseph leave for Delhi to hold discussions with the Congress high command over Chief Minister selection.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Kerala pic.twitter.com/gYih8krM40 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Observers submit report to Kharge

Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik had travelled to Kerala on Wednesday and met Congress MLAs, MPs and leaders of UDF allies in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday before returning to Delhi late that night.

The observers later submitted their report to Kharge on Friday and said it included the names suggested by the newly elected Congress MLAs along with their views. Speaking to reporters, Wasnik dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming to show the preferences of MLAs.

“Whatever is being propagated is false and baseless. It does not reflect facts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The observers also rejected speculation about delays in finalising Kerala’s next chief minister, saying the party had initiated the process immediately after the Assembly election results were declared on May 4. The Congress Legislature Party had unanimously passed a resolution authorising Kharge to appoint the CLP leader, who will become Kerala’s next chief minister.

Despite the observers maintaining that MLAs had left the final decision to the party high command, uncertainty continues over whether the leadership will pick Satheesan or Venugopal for the top post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party sources indicated that Satheesan enjoys stronger support among UDF allies, while Venugopal is believed to have the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs. Chennithala also remains in contention, though the main contest is seen as being between Satheesan and Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Congress workers across Kerala intensified social media campaigns and protest marches demanding that Satheesan be chosen as chief minister. Supporters argue that Satheesan led the UDF campaign and played the central role in the alliance’s emphatic victory, which ended the Left Democratic Front’s decade-long rule in the state. Several party workers also warned the leadership against selecting a candidate whose elevation could trigger a byelection.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, the UDF secured a landslide victory with 102 seats, while the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats. The LDF, which had won 99 seats in 2021, was reduced to 35 seats.

Satheesan, who took over as Opposition leader after the UDF’s defeats in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, is widely credited within the party for rebuilding the Congress organisation and reviving the alliance’s electoral prospects. Congress workers also attribute the UDF’s strong performances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 2025 local body polls and the 2026 Assembly elections largely to his leadership.