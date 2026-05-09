Key events in Kerala today: Open pickelball tournament, music concert mark May 9
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Karate RKV Auditorium: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Karate Unit Conference, Dhaneesh Chandran, Kuttur Santosh – 9:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam MT Seminary HSS: Nurses' Week Celebration. District-level Sports Competition – 7:30 am, Inauguration – 10:00 am.
- KPS Menon Auditorium: Inauguration of the Annual Conference of the All India Rubber Board Pensioners Welfare Association. Central Govt. Pensioners Association (CGPA) Vice President Thomas Pothen – 9:00 am.
- Chalakkunnu Living Leaf Centre: School of Economics Lecture. Topic – People-centric Economics and Sustainable Development. Prof. A.K. Ramakrishnan – 4:00 pm.
- Illikkal Maidan: Kottayam West Club, Kerala Native Ball Federation Traditional Ball Game Competition – 3:00 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Exhibition and sale of clay products and terracotta murals made by traditional artisans from Aruvakode village, Nilambur – 10:00 am
- Pension Bhavan, District Court Complex: Monthly program organized by the Cultural Forum of Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union, Ernakulam Block. Lecture on Lalithambika Antharjanam's novel 'Agnisakshi' by A.N. Baby Vanaja, discussion, freedom struggle songs, film songs – 10:00 am
- Kochi Marriott Hotel, Edappally: 'Besides' Kerala Cybersecurity Conference. Inauguration by Prasad K. Panicker, Executive Chairman, Neyara Energy Limited – 10:00 am
- Palarivattom Rajarajeshwari Temple Hall: Annual function of the Defence Civilian Pensioners' Association – 9:00 am
- Providence Road Social Service Society Auditorium, Ernakulam: Workshop on development opportunities in the fisheries sector. Inauguration by Bishop Dr. Antony Valungal – 10:30 am
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Dance drama 'Varam Shakthi.' Concept and presentation by Deepa Kartha – 6:30 pm
- Kaloor Gokulam Park Hotel: Annual conference 'Crescendo' of Toastmasters International District 121 – 10:00 am
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Dance. Performance by 'Bharatha Kala Mandiram' – 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Deuce Pickelball Club: V Guard Malabar Open 2026 All India Open Pickelball Tournament at 7:00 am.
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum: Kerala Chithrakala Parishad's 'Kozhikodan Niracharth' Art Camp at 9:00 am.
- District Veterinary Hospital: Distribution of broiler chicks at 9:00 am.
- Mavilikadavu MSS Public School: Muslim Girls Women's Movement South District Women's Conference. Inauguration by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan at 9:00 am. Closing ceremony inaugurated by KNM State President T.P. Abdullakoya Madani at 4:00 pm.
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum 3D Theatre: IEEFFK Independent Film Festival. 'Narciss' at 9:00 am, 'Aulacsy' at 10:30 am, 'When the Sunflower Withered' at 12:00 pm, 'Doggy' at 2:30 pm, 'The Weight of Longing' at 4:15 pm, Meet the Director at 6:00 pm, 'Magic Memory' at 7:00 pm.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair at 9:00 am.
- Thiruthiyadu Devi Sahayam Reading Room and Library: Changathi Koottam Children's Drama Workshop at 10:00 am.
- Aspin Courtyard: Fashion International presents Junior Model International and Mr. & Miss Teen Super Globe 2026, Indian Finals at 4:00 pm.
- Iruvalloor GUP School: ambalappad Fit Yoga Annual Celebration at 5:30 pm.
- Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: Bharatiya Vichara Kendram Area Committee presents an analysis of the Legislative Assembly Election results, by P. Jayabhanu at 6:00 pm.
- Kesari Bhavan Auditorium: Thali Sruthilayam Music School Annual Day and Trimurthi Music Festival, Music Concert at 6:00 pm.
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