After years of delays and mounting uncertainty, Dhruva Natchathiram now appears closer than ever to a theatrical release, following a key legal clearance that could finally end its long wait.

The Madras High Court has allowed the Dhruva Natchathiram team to move ahead with the release, offering relief to director Gautham Vasudev Menon and actor Vikram, who headlines the film. The project, which has been in production for over a decade, has faced repeated disruptions, making its journey one of the most prolonged in recent Tamil cinema.

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The latest development follows legal proceedings linked to financial disputes that had stalled the film’s release plans earlier. Creditors had approached the court over dues tied to a separate agreement involving another project, which later translated into a stake in Dhruva Natchathiram. The matter resurfaced when the film was gearing up for release in 2023, adding to the uncertainty around its future.

According to the production house, the court took into account the scale of the investment and the number of people involved in the film while delivering its order. The ruling has now set a tentative window for release, with June 15 indicated as the deadline. If the makers are unable to meet it, they will need to seek further time from the court.

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Reacting to the decision, Menon described the moment as a turning point after a prolonged struggle. In a note shared online, he spoke about the challenges that had threatened both the film and his career, while acknowledging the role played by his legal counsel and the court in helping the project move forward. He also expressed hope that the ruling would offer a reference point for similar projects caught in financial and legal hurdles.

With the legal barrier eased for now, attention turns to whether the team can meet the timeline and finally bring the long-delayed film to audiences.