Even as Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister in a ceremony watched closely across the state, much of the online conversation that followed centred not on politics, but on the presence of Trisha Krishnan at the event.

Photos and videos of Trisha arriving at the ceremony quickly began circulating online, with users across X, Instagram and Reddit sharing clips of the actor greeting attendees and interacting with people at the venue. Dressed in a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs, Trisha soon became one of the most discussed faces from the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

But alongside the admiration for her appearance, the internet was also flooded with criticism, uncomfortable questions and debates around what many users described as the 'normalisation' of alleged infidelity.

‘How are we normalising this behaviour?’ one user wrote under a viral video from the ceremony. Another commented, ‘Let’s not normalise cheating.’

Much of the discussion stemmed from the long-running speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha’s relationship. The actors, who first starred together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, have frequently been linked romantically by sections of social media over the years, despite both maintaining publicly that they are close friends.

The conversation intensified in recent months after reports surrounding Vijay’s divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, surfaced online. Social media discussions around the filings claimed that allegations had been made regarding an extramarital relationship involving an actress, though no individual was officially named.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against that backdrop, several users pointed to the absence of Vijay’s wife and children at the oath-taking ceremony while Trisha was present.

‘My heart goes out to his wife, dedicated so many years to this man to see this happen to her. And this type of cheating being glorified, it must really make her feel like she wasted her life,’ one user commented.

Another wrote, ‘Why is a side chick getting a front row seat while the wife who stood by him all these years and his own kids are being discarded?’

Some reactions also came from users identifying themselves as supporters of Vijay’s political party, TVK, who questioned whether the attention around Trisha’s presence was appropriate during a major political event.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘As a TVK supporter, I felt disappointed. We were expecting Sangeetha and the children, but instead this lady seems to be everywhere,’ one user wrote.

Another comment that gained traction online read, ‘Trisha, please stay away from TVK and its success. Why are you trying to shine in his limelight and glory? She’s purposely appearing at a CM ceremony, which has nothing to do with her.’

Others, however, pushed back against the criticism and defended Trisha’s presence at the event, arguing that much of the speculation surrounding the actors remained unverified. Several users also pointed out that Trisha has been a long-time friend and colleague of Vijay and has shared screen space with him in multiple films over the years.

Following Ghilli, Vijay and Trisha went on to appear together in films including Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo. Their off-screen friendship has often become a talking point among fans, especially after the two referred to one another as their ‘home’ and ‘safe space’ during separate public interactions.

Interest in their equation resurfaced again earlier this year after Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai together shortly after details related to Vijay’s divorce proceedings became public.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed the latest round of online reactions surrounding the oath-taking ceremony. But if social media conversations are any indication, Trisha’s appearance at the event has once again placed the spotlight firmly on one of Tamil cinema’s most closely watched celebrity equations.