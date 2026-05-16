What was meant to be a routine theatre visit for Trisha quickly turned into another moment that reignited ongoing speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay. The actor, who visited Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens for the first show of her latest release Karuppu, found herself fielding a fan comment about the Tamil superstar amid a crowd of excited moviegoers.

Videos from the theatre, now widely circulating online, show Trisha arriving in a casual black T-shirt and jeans as fans gathered around her for photos and videos. The atmosphere outside the theatre soon turned chaotic, with several people trying to catch her attention while she made her way through the crowd.

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Amid the commotion, one fan shouted, “Tell Thalapathy we asked about him,” referring to Vijay by the nickname widely used by his fans. Trisha, smiling and briefly lowering her head, responded with a simple “Kandippa” — Tamil for “definitely.” The brief exchange has since sparked fresh discussion online, especially among fans who have closely followed rumours linking the two actors over the past several months.

The speculation around Trisha and Vijay intensified earlier this year when she made an unexpected appearance at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony after his political victory in Tamil Nadu. Her presence at the event quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans and commentators reading into the appearance amid persistent rumours about their relationship.

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The actors, who have shared screen space in films over the years, have never publicly addressed the speculation surrounding them. However, the rumours gained further traction during Tamil Nadu’s election season, when unverified reports surrounding Vijay and his wife Sangeetha’s alleged separation began circulating online.

At the time, sections of social media claimed that references to an “extramarital affair” in alleged divorce-related discussions were aimed at Trisha. People close to Vijay, however, dismissed the rumours, calling the claims baseless.

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Despite the continuing speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented publicly on the matter. Yet even a fleeting interaction at a theatre now appears enough to send fans into a frenzy, underlining the level of public curiosity surrounding the two stars.